AutoCentral, the multi-brand service center and pre-owned showroom under Al Masaood Group, has partnered with myAlfred to provide discounts on vehicle repair and maintenance solutions across the UAE exclusively to InsuranceMarket.ae customers. Under the terms of their agreement, customers can enjoy up to 50 per cent discount on a wide range of automotive services provided by AutoCentral through myAlfred, a platform which offers exclusive deals to InsuranceMarket.ae customers.
Commenting on this collaboration, Mirsad Nezirevic, general manager – service, said: “Our collaboration with InsuranceMarket.ae and myAlfred comes in line with AutoCentral’s goal to provide one-stop, quality, and value for money aftersales solutions to the platform’s customer base. By offering premium car services at AutoCentral’s multiple service points across the emirate of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, we ensure that myAlfred customers have access to services that they can trust, and one that offers them a convenient and seamless experience.”
Grishma Apte, general manager, myAlfred LLC, said: “We are always looking at ways to bring greater value to customers which is why we are delighted to form this partnership with AutoCentral. This partnership enables customers to enjoy up to 50 per cent discount on services provided by AutoCentral. We are confident our customers will love the great offers this partnership exclusively brings them.”
Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “InsuranceMarket.ae is always in the lookout for partnerships that will elevate customer satisfaction. Our new partnership with AutoCentral will offer great price value for our customers in line with our commitment to deliver quality customer service and user experience.”
In addition to providing high-quality car solutions at its service centers, AutoCentral, a one-stop shop for all vehicle brands, offers verified pre-owned cars that have undergone up to 190-point inspections at its showroom.
