UAE: ICSE, ISC results 2024 out, schools still processing details

Spirits are high and students are jubilant in all CISCE-affiliated schools in the UAE as institutions are recording an impressive pass rate after the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and ISC ((Indian School Certificate) results were announced on Monday.
When contacted by Khaleej Times, school principals highlighted that they have seen promising results. However, they noted that they are still in the process of compiling the results and will share the final details shortly.
This year's CISCE board exams were marked by controversies, leading to the postponement of two papers by the council. Originally slated for February 26, the ISC Chemistry paper was rescheduled to March 21. Following this, the class 12 Psychology examination was also delayed due to a question paper packet going missing at one exam centre. Initially scheduled for March 27, the exam took place on April 4.
The board has made the decision to discontinue compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12 starting from this session. Students seeking to enhance their marks or grades in the same examination year may opt for improvement exams in a maximum of two subjects. These improvement exams will be held in July.
