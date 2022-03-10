InsuranceMarket.ae continues its winning streak with another award

Left to right- Hitesh Motwani, chief marketing officer; Avinash Babur, founder and CEO and Ameet Lakhiani, chief financial officer at InsuranceMarket.ae

Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 9:00 AM

2022 is proving to be another highly successful year for leading insurance providers, InsuranceMarket.ae. The UAE’s favourite frontman, Alfred, and the team were in the news again: scooping a top prize at the recent Insuretek Middle East Awards 2022 held in Dubai.

This prestigious annual event, incorporating the Golden Shield Excellence Awards, was attended by leading luminaries of the UAE insurance market. It was here that the InsuranceMarket.ae team learned they were the winners of the coveted 'Customer Service Excellence Award' for 2022.

Talking about their latest accolade Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae commented: “We were particularly delighted to win this award since customer service is quite simply at the core of our DNA. Our view has always been that you should offer service and value to customers across their whole pre and post-sales experience, and our team delivers exactly that. Our recruitment strategy focuses on hiring simply the best, and our training and performance programmes focus on the critical elements and importance of customer service. We strive to not only deliver but also delight: leaving the customer feeling fantastic and motivated to recommend us to family and friends. As one of the few companies that continued to grow throughout the recent pandemic, the company is now approaching nearly 600 employees strong. We have both the human and digital resources to give consumers the deals they desire and the experience that exceeds their expectations. To win this award from such an acclaimed body of industry experts and peers is especially gratifying and testament to our team’s efforts”.

With a strong digital presence supported by a human touch through its teams of advisors, this forward-thinking company provides customers with a personal shopping approach to purchasing insurance, and it’s clear that both market luminaries and loyal consumers alike undoubtedly love this winning approach.