InstaRepairs: Your new way to book home maintenance services

Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 4:37 PM

Booking home repairs is often inconvenient and expensive – but what if it wasn’t?

The UAE’s growing real estate industry and demand for home repairs shouldn’t leave anyone feeling disconnected, so a new digital solution with a mission to connect homeowners and service companies is your answer.

The anticipated launch of InstaRepairs has signalled the start of a new and convenient way to book service providers; letting you spend time on the things that you really love. If something isn’t right in your home, no matter how big or small, InstaRepairs have a host of trusted options – all verified and registered to the UAE standards.

Booking a home repair traditionally in the UAE can feel slow and time consuming, and many customers find themselves paying extra just to receive standard service. When life gets busy, it doesn’t wait, and locating a suitable service provider can be confusing at the best of times.

Often residents resort to scrolling social media to find maintenance solution recommendations, but these reviews are often unverified and frequently deliver poor quality service. However, InstaRepairs’ innovative connection between customers and service providers, helps you quickly access priority service, without paying a premium fee.

Speaking at a recent community event in Dubai, Achraf Naili, co-founder at InstaRepairs, told local homeowners that his new service is "designed by Dubai residents for Dubai residents”, and how “InstaRepairs are the helping hand you need to get your home maintenance sorted – our unrivalled insight into local home repair requirements has enabled InstaRepairs to expertly craft a solution service with links to your local community."

From start to finish you’ll never have to leave the app, InstaRepairs will work around the clock to give you fast, reliable and quality solutions. So, to get started:

Submit your maintenance request

Receive tailored quotes from trusted providers

Choose a quote – view hundreds of verified customer ratings & extensive portfolios of previously completed similar work.

Confirm and receive your service – it’s easy!

InstaRepairs’ diverse network of thousands of verified home service companies is at your disposal – they’ll directly connect you to someone who can help, at a time and price that suits you. InstaRepairs pride their platform on transparency, so book with confidence because every quote you receive is verified for affordability and service standards.

Refreshing honesty in service is clear in the daily care and support provided to InstaRepairs customers – if it’s your problem, they make it theirs too.

Your new convenient option for home maintenance, InstaRepairs have crafted their ethos on being:

Cost Efficient – Free Quotes and Only pay for your service

Hassle-Free – Your trusted solutions are only a click away – missed calls are out of fashion.

Transparent and Trustworthy – Reliable solutions that keep you in the loop.

Quick and Convenient – Every customer is treated with urgency.

Practical and User-Friendly – An easy app to get you back on track.

With your time and budget at the forefront of their values, InstaRepairs only charges for the service you choose, meaning you don’t pay commission or any hidden fees. The sleek InstaRepairs app is straightforward and enables you to quickly submit the details of your problem, so your maintenance needs get into the right hands instantly.

Courtesy of their pre-launch phase, InstaRepairs has foundations of service reliability and commitment to detail. If you need pest control, they’ll sort it. If your appliances don’t work like they should, they’ll sort it. Plumbing, AC and more – yes, they have that covered too.

InstaRepairs’ diverse network of trusted service providers is paramount to their provision of quality home solutions; every hand on deck is a hand you can trust.

So, get started and receive your free personalised quotes today at InstaRepairs.

For more information or additional details please contact InstaRepairs on: Email :contact@instarepairs.ae

Tel: + 971 (0)565926772