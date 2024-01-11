Imtiaz partners with Oracle to enhance customer service, data security, and projects delivery operations

Published: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 5:19 PM

Imtiaz Developments, Dubai’s leading real estate company has announced a transformative partnership with Oracle, a renowned global technology solutions provider. This collaboration is set to revolutionise Imtiaz Developments' operational capabilities, focusing on enhancing customer service, fortifying data security, and optimising construction operations.

The core of this strategic alliance lies in the integration of Oracle's cutting-edge cloud technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and advanced customer service solutions, seamlessly into Imtiaz Developments' operations. The overarching goal is to reshape the company's processes, elevate customer experience, and bolster construction operations for heightened efficiency.

Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, emphasised the significance of this partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Oracle signifies a pivotal milestone in our journey. Aligned with our commitment to innovation and customer service excellence, this initiative seeks to leverage Oracle's advanced technology to optimise our operations, ensure the utmost data security, and revolutionize our construction processes."

In conclusion, the strategic partnership between Imtiaz Developments and Oracle heralds a momentous breakthrough in the real estate and construction industry. It underscores the potential of merging advanced technology, robust data security measures, and streamlined construction operations to elevate operational capacity and establish new industry benchmarks.

