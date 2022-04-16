IdeaCrate opens new creative campus

Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 3:33 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 3:54 PM

Orange Wheels, a flagship brand of IdeaCrate Edutainment Company, opened its latest edutainment centre at Dubai Silicon Oasis. This is the second location of Orange Wheels in Dubai and the fourth in the UAE. Orange Wheels is a unique destination for children aged six months to eight years, set up in a creative, nature-centric and innovative environment.

Shifa Yusuffali, CEO of IdeaCrate Edutainment Company, said: “This is yet another step to provide wholesome education to the young and curious minds. With the motto ‘Play, Discover and Create’, Orange Wheels offers a safe, clean, fun, and nurturing environment for children to enjoy unrestrained playtime with immersive activities.”

“The evolutionary concept aims at the overall development of kids through a series of activities like games, music, dance, arts and craft. Our focus is on providing a stimulating space for children to explore their creative and fun side,” she added.

Orange Wheels seeks to create memorable experiences for children and parents in their preferred happy place. “We also offer themed parties at our dedicated private party room allowing our guests to choose their desired themes and packages. The team is experienced in planning and hosting birthday parties, with creative themes and flexible packages.

We make the children’s party a seamless event, filled with fun and memories to treasure forever. It is an ideal place for children to build confidence and express their individuality. The play centre also hosts themed events from coffee mornings to playdates that allow moms and dads to meet and bond with the community of parents in a friendly, informal setting,” explained Yusuffali.