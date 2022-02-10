Hysab Kytab offers fintech solution through Temenos Exchange

Hysab Kytab’s personal financial management (PFM) solution enables hyper-personalisation of banks’ engagement with their customers through integrating smart money management tool in the digital banking experience

Temenos Exchange will provide Hysab Kytab a platform to scale via offering pre-integrated solution to 3000+ Temenos customers. — File photo

By Staff Report Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 4:48 PM

Hysab Kytab, one of the providers of financial management solutions, has announced that Hysab Kytab’s white labelled personal financial management (PFM) solution is now available on Temenos Exchange, the open marketplace for fintech solutions.

The Hysab Kytab PFM’s out of the box integration with Temenos Infinity is aimed at offering banks the ablity to understand their customers financial dreams and identify non-intrusive cross-selling/up-selling opportunities for new revenue streams through hyper-personalisation.

With Hysab Kytab as an integral part of Temenos Infinity solution, banks’ customers will be able to gain 360-degree view of their finances putting them in the driving seats of their financial wellbeing by helping them make informed financial decisions.

Temenos Exchange brings open innovation to market faster, and at scale. The marketplace offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos open platform, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetize new banking solutions. Joining Temenos Exchange means Hysab Kytab can write once and sell its solution across a vast banking audience of more than 3,000 clients in 150 countries. Collectively, this community serves the banking needs of 1.2 billion people worldwide.

‘’It is increasingly becoming important for Fintechs to collaborate with organisations that can extend their reach and improve their technical expertise. I believe this integration with Temenos will enable Hysab Kytab to scale by boosting its current reach in previously untapped markets, including millennials and tech savvy customers. This kind of collaboration will also help fintech industry as a whole to work collectively for the common goal of boosting digital financial inclusion of customers,” said Mohammad Yasir Ilyas, head of Hysab Kytab.

“Hysab Kytab participation in Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the banking community and enables Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of Hysab Kytab’s PFM solution. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform to help us achieve our business goals,” he said.

“This collaboration is aimed at providing the best value for money and helping banks build a deeper relationship with their customers by understanding and meeting their evolving financial needs,” added Ilyas.

Hysab Kytab is a fintech that provides financial management solutions. Hysab Kytab PFM is white labelled personal finance management solution that seamlessly integrates into bank’s existing digital banking solution to complete the online banking experience for users.

The solution provides data driven actionable insights to banks which lays groundwork for sound decision making and helps them maximise and optimise their revenues per branch, per customer and sell more products to more customers many times.