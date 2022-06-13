How is cricket different from other team games

Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 12:37 PM

Many people worldwide enjoy watching and participating in cricket, making it one of the most popular sports in the world. Cricket is alive throughout the year, from the World Cup through the league matches. However, if you're a cricket fan, you should first learn how to play the game. As per the cricfann.com reports, Many people have no idea how to play cricket despite its widespread popularity in countries like the UK, Australia, Africa, West Indies, and Asia.

How is it played?

1. The rules of play

As a batsman, each of the 11 players on each side must take over the wickets in the middle of a two-round match in cricket. Only the designated batsman from each team is allowed on the field at any given time. Those on the opposite team must do their best to capture the ball that the batsman struck on the fly.

2. Bowler's role

Attacking the wicket when batsman is holding it is the pitcher's job, also known as the bowler. The ball is problematic since the cork and rope are wrapped in red leather. It has a circumference of 23 cm and a weight of 172 g. It's the same size as a tennis ball. Assaulting the batsman's wicket is the pitching pitcher's primary goal. The ball will be thrown with confidence since he will have gained all the necessary momentum before he does so. It's alright as long as you don't cross the launcher line. Each game features two pitchers, one on either side of a wicket. When the second pitcher sends the six balls, he attacks the batsman from the other wicket. There are no players left on the field, so they all switch positions.

Cast managers role

To defend a wicket, batters utilise a bat made of willow and no more than 97 cm in length, commonly referred to as a bat. It would help if you struck the ball hard enough to be a successful batsman. Either he must send it out of bounds (worth six points to his team), or he must send it far enough to reach his partner's counter (one point per race for the benefit of his team).

His partner rushes to the vacant window when a batter leaves his wicket to go to the other wicket. When a batter is out, his partner takes his position on the other side of the wicket. So it goes on until all eleven squad members on tour are on the field simultaneously. Wicket-guarding is the responsibility of the opposition team.

In any aspect, cricket differs from other team sports:

- Unlike other modern games like football, baseball, or tennis, test cricket is a long, drawn-out game that can even conclude in a draw. Even in its abbreviated form of limited-overs, it takes twice as long to play as baseball does.

- However, the size and shape of the ground aren't prescribed; unlike in other sports, in cricket, just the pitch's dimensions (22 yards) are regulated, including the size of the ball, bat, balls, and stumps. Round, oval, or rectangular are possible shapes for the playing surface.

- Golf and tennis have embraced industrial synthetic materials like plastic, fibreglass, and metal in their new equipment, but cricket has resisted this approach.

Cricket's origins as a village game have shaped its unique characteristics, as evidenced by:

- The slower rhythms of pre-industrial village life influence the five-day test match's length. When factory work was compensated by the hour, day or week in the post-industrial period, time was money.

- When cricket was first started, it was played on unfenced, public land known as the 'commons.' Because of the country's size, commons differed from village to village. Hence the distance between the wicket and the boundaries was not set.

Conclusion

Kabaddi, swimming, and wrestling are just a few examples of traditional sports popular in the rural areas of India. By holding regular talent hunts, sports federations would be able to uncover India's actual potential.