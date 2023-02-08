HONOR launches HONOR Magic Vs — the next-generation foldable smartphone

Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 2:15 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 2:17 PM

As HONOR’s latest flagship smartphone and its first foldable to be launched in international markets, the HONOR Magic Vs epitomises state-of-the-art foldable technology with a strong focus on hinge design and engineering, solving multiple pain points associated with foldable smartphones.

Almost 20 years ago, hinge technology was seen in feature flip phones with the original clamshell design. With the emergence of smartphones, hinge technology had long disappeared until a few recent years ago when foldable smartphones made a comeback to global markets. Among other parts of a foldable device, the hinge plays the most important role as it determines how well the screen fold and unfolds, the gap between the screens when the device is folded, the durability of the device as well as the user experiences it offers. Reiterating the technology behind the HONOR Magic Vs, tech expert Zack from JerryRigEverything today did a teardown video and highlighted the big battery, no-gap design and hinge, which makes the new HONOR Magic Vs stronger as compared to the competitor.

Committed to delivering consumer-driven product innovation, HONOR has invested heavily in R&D, transforming the waterdrop hinge technology, a common technology used by foldable smartphones in the market to set new benchmarks for the foldable smartphone market with its super-light gearless hinge with single-piece casting processing technology that debuts in the HONOR Magic Vs.

Revolutionising foldable hinge technology

HONOR has revolutionised foldable hinge technology with enhanced and improved form factors through its devotion to research and development. Traditionally, gears are used to enable the rotation of the screen but they make the device heavier and thicker. Crafted with the industry's first single-piece casting processing technology, the super-light gearless hinge of the HONOR Magic Vs drastically reduces the number of components of supporting structure used in the hinge from 92 to four, delivering a lightweight hinge while ensuring adequate rotation.

The hinge of the HONOR Magic Vs folds gracefully to boast a gap-free design, solving yet another pain point that other competing foldable smartphones on the market have not yet solved. Showing no openings when the device is folded, the gap-free design not only gives the device a premium look but also makes the device thinner.

HONOR has taken full advantage of the extra space afforded by the smaller hinge and fitted the HONOR Magic Vs with batteries totalling at 5,000mAh, the highest capacity ever seen on a foldable smartphone

Light Weight

Developing a lightweight and slim hinge is one of the biggest challenges faced by foldable smartphone manufacturers, but at the same time, it is also a critical area that manufacturers focus on.

Another pain point associated with foldable phones is the weight it carries. With continuous dedication towards innovating the Hinge and a vision to provide the best user experience, the HONOR R&D team leaned on upgraded and state-of-the-art engineering to ensure the hinge of the HONOR Magic Vs is lightweight.

One of the reasons that the HONOR Magic Vs is so light is because of the expertly engineered hinge, which is made of a special aerospace-grade polymeric material that is 62 per cent lighter than commonly used metals. The use of this ultra-light material, one that is commonly used for submarine pipelines and spacecraft, is a testament to HONOR’s commitment to quality.

Reducing the weight of the device further, the hinge uses far fewer components compared to its predecessor, featuring only four compared to 92 in its HONOR Magic V counterpart. With this significant breakthrough, HONOR takes away 88 components from the traditional complex hinge design used by other foldable smartphones, making the HONOR Magic Vs exceptionally slim and lightweight.

Adding another layer of design innovation to bring down the weight of the device, HONOR uses rare earth magnesium alloy which is 34 per cent lighter than aluminium alloy used by most foldable on the market today, on the frame of the external screen to achieve its ideal weight of the HONOR Magic Vs. The HONOR Magic Vs measures just 12.9mm thin when folded and weighs only 267gm.

Enhanced durability

Durability has long been a major issue for folding screens as they are difficult to maintain. Smartphone manufacturers have been increasingly investing in R&D d to improve the durability of their foldable devices, but durability issues like a vulnerable hinge, bubbles, scratches on the screen, longevity, etc. continued to persist.

Despite being extremely lightweight, HONOR Magic Vs excels at durability.

The revolutionary super-light gearless hinge technology of the HONOR Magic Vs had been in development for months by the HONOR R&D team. After testing the hinge with materials from metals such as aluminium, steel and titanium to non-metals, including carbon fibres and plastics, HONOR decided to use aerospace-grade polymeric material to ensure the functionality and strength of the hinge.

With a high melting point, however, the aerospace-grade polymeric material has high processing requirements. To address this issue, HONOR redesigned the mould and used upgraded equipment such as the hot runner system and the cooling system. HONOR also doubled the post-treatment processes to ensure the smoothness of the material.

To give the hinge a firm and secure structure, its components were assembled with micrometre precision. Thanks to the gear-free design, every part of the hinge shoulders the load equally and evenly as the device is folded and unfolded, minimising the potential of components loosening when in use.

The HONOR Magic Vs has passed the test by TÜV rheinland that can withstand over 400,000 folds, which is equivalent to more than ten years of use with 100 folds per day. With its exceptional durability, the HONOR Magic Vs is a compelling option for users around the world who are looking out for a reliable, powerful foldable device.

Data from HONOR labs compared with the HONOR Magic V.

Typical capacity. The rated capacity is 4900mAh.

Data from HONOR labs compared with the HONOR Magic V.

Product size may vary with its configuration, manufacturing process and measurement methods. Specification details are for reference only.

Data from HONOR labs. The lightest version weighs 261gm and comes in a vegan leather back. Total weight includes battery. Actual weight may vary due to product configurations, manufacturing processes, and measuring methods.