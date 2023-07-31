Gulftainer UAE Terminals wins coveted RoSPA Gold Medal award

The award is a testament to Gulftainer UAE Terminals' consistent dedication to upholding excellence in health, safety, and well-being practices

Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 6:19 PM

Gulftainer Co. Ltd, a leading privately owned, independent port management and logistics company, UAE Terminals has announced that it has been honoured with the prestigious RoSPA Gold Medal award for its exceptional health and safety performance throughout the period from January 01, 2022, to December 31, 2022.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to each member of its workforce for their invaluable support in achieving this remarkable milestone. It is the collective commitment and relentless efforts of our employees that have made this recognition possible. As we move forward, Gulftainer UAE Terminals will proudly display the official RoSPA Gold Medal Award certificate as a symbol of our collective achievements and ongoing dedication to fostering a safe and secure work environment,” said Andrew Hoad, COO at Gulftainer.

The RoSPA Awards Adjudication Panel has formally recognised Gulftainer UAE Terminals for its unwavering commitment to maintaining secure workplaces and prioritising the safety and well-being of its employees throughout the year 2022.

Receiving the RoSPA Gold Medal Award for six consecutive years is a momentous achievement and a testament to Gulftainer UAE Terminals' consistent dedication to upholding excellence in health, safety, and well-being practices.