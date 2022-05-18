Gulftainer handles 4,000 OCTG pipes in four hours

Gulftainer, the largest privately owned, independent port management and logistics company globally, has accomplished record-breaking operational excellence by handling 4,000 steel pipes within four hours with zero damages, marking a new cargo handling record for the Gulftainer and Momentum team in Iraq.

Peter Richards, CEO, Gulftainer, said: “Our Iraqi affiliate UQIC performed exceptionally well, demonstrating speed, professionalism, accuracy, and competence as they handled this extensive consignment within record time. The achievement is an example of the standard of work carried out by this highly motivated and professional team in Iraq who are ready to offer exceptional and adaptable handling, storage, and logistical solutions to benefit customers throughout the supply chain.”

Gulftainer operates container terminal ICT in the port, located in southern Iraq alongside Gulftainer’s logistical arm Momentum. It also operates Umm Qasr Logistics Centre (UQLC), which discharged the vessel Jabal Ali 1 this week. The UQLC, which covers an area of 750,000 sq m, has been developed just to the north of Umm Qasr Port and is ideally placed to provide all types of port-related services.