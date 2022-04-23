Get gold coins at Malabar Gold and Diamonds

This offer will be valid across all stores of Malabar Gold and Diamonds until May 3.

Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 11:47 AM Last updated: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 12:08 PM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds, recently announced its much-awaited festive season offer ‘Gold Promise’, giving customers a chance to get assured gold coins on their gold and diamond jewellery purchases. This offer will be valid across all stores of Malabar Gold and Diamonds until May 3.

Through the ‘Gold Promise’, customers can get a free 1 gm gold coin on purchase of diamond and precious gem jewellery worth Dh5,000 and ½ gm gold coin on purchase of diamond and precious gem jewellery worth Dh3,000.

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director — international operations, said: “In anticipation of the upcoming festive season, we wanted to be at the forefront of our offering by introducing new and varied collections in gold, diamond and precious gem jewellery, along with special festive offers.

We are also currently running the gold rate protection offer as an added advantage for this festive season through our ‘Be Gold Smart’ campaign, providing customers with the best opportunity to invest in gold and block the gold rate by paying just 10 per cent of the overall value in advance.” Furthermore, the brand has also launched trendy and unique designs within the ‘Bella’ and ‘Elegance’ collections.