GES introduces its newest venture

by Rhonita Patnaik Published: Sat 21 May 2022, 9:00 AM

GES launched ‘Spiro’, the brand experience agency for the ‘New Now’. Spiro strengthens the abilities of GES to manage traditional events and will offer a new set of capabilities that deliver heightened experience dividends for the ways events have now evolved.

Jeff Stelmach, global president at Spiro, said: “The launch of Spiro comes at a good time for our industry and clients. The past two years have reinforced the critical value of events and experiences in connecting people. Now, some people might meet up in one place while others are joining online. Some interactions take place entirely online.”

“It’s not about meeting people with similar interests in a single location — it’s about people with similar interests meeting up in the mediums where they are located. We see this not as a hurdle, but rather, as an opportunity to draw even bigger audiences and attract attendees who might never have been able to ‘attend’ live events before,” Stelmach added.

Carley Faircloth, chief marketing officer at Spiro, added: “There have never been so many ways for businesses to thoughtfully engage with their key audiences and gain access to new ones. One of Spiro’s key offerings is creating communities of practice, a design approach that positions events as catalysts for ongoing community. Through this proprietary approach, experiences are elevated beyond the transactional, to pay dividends to the experience deficit global audiences now face.”

GES continues its role as a leader in providing its full spectrum of traditional exhibition services and trade shows.