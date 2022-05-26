GCC Government regulators lead discussions at the Nutrition and Food Safety Summit

Industry representatives included PepsiCo, Kellogg Company, General Mills, Mondelez, ADM, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, Mars Wrigley, Hershey, IFFCO, USDA, AmCham Dubai, University of Tennessee, Michigan State University, Dubai Municipality – Environment, Health & Safety Sector, Ministry of Health, FDA, GSO

USDA, AmCham Dubai, and industry experts engage to support Food Safety

AmCham Dubai’s Food and Beverage Regulations Committee partnered with 'USDA Nutrition and Food Safety Summit' that took place from May 23 to 26 at Habtoor Palace Hotel in Dubai, UAE.

The agenda evaluated opportunities in the UAE and wider region to be future-ready by managing emerging trends such as product, environmental sustainability, and novel ingredients aimed at understanding the new landscape of geopolitical and economic challenges through building a robust and flexible regulatory framework. The goal of upholding the highest food safety and quality standards topped the agenda. The day included a series of lectures from global and local regulatory experts, panel discussions, and collaborative working sessions involving cross-sector experts from the government, industry, and diplomatic attaché’s UAE and the GCC region.

Sammy Bousaba, president at AmCham Dubai, said: “AmCham Dubai is delighted to be part of such a high-level discussion addressing food safety concerns and regulatory frameworks surrounding this topic in the region and internationally. Today we are here because the AmCham Dubai Food and Beverage Regulations Committee has established and created a robust collaboration platform for US companies based in the UAE to engage and advocate on key regulatory issues impacting the industry. The committee seeks to create a favourable regulatory environment across the GCC for those US companies based in the region’s business hub here in the UAE. This will contribute to long-term business success and continuity in the region."

Yara Hamad, Pepsico and chair, AmCham Dubai Food and Beverage Regulations Committee, said: “The outcome of the meeting was a set of joint and aligned recommendations that will be further worked upon for implementation in the future. AmCham Dubai Food and Beverage Regulations committee was established in 2019 in partnership with the local USDA office with the aim to exchange regulatory knowledge among committee members, establish meaningful partnerships with regulatory bodies, agriculture attachés, and other industry associations, and finally run capability building activities in the region."

With a legacy of collaboration and an eye toward innovation, AmCham Dubai galvanises American businesses, thought leaders, and professionals to drive regional economic growth and opportunity in food safety as well as sustainability, innovation, IPR, HR, health and more.