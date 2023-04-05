GCC Exchange Pakistan Promotion: First monthly draw winners announced

Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 2:27 PM

GCC Exchange, the award-winning exchange house in the UAE, conducted its first lucky draw as part of its ongoing Pakistan promotion on March 27. The winners were awarded Umrah ticket vouchers and Samsung smartphones. GCC Exchange announced 43 winners, who were picked through a lucky draw by officials from the Dubai Economic Department. The event was held in the presence of Rajesh Himmatlal, managing director at GCC Exchange, and other department heads and officials from GCC Exchange, GCC Remit, and Bank Al Habib.

Addressing the event, Himmatlal said: "We thank our loyal customers and our partners Bank Al Habib for helping us make this promotion a huge success. We plan to come with many more such offers and promotions in the coming months and years to the benefit of all our customers. And on behalf of my whole team, we once again would like to congratulate all the winners."

Yash Rajesh, general manager at GCC Exchange, said that the event was "A great success. Ramadan is an important holy month for all our Muslim customers. It seemed apt to create a promotion that especially benefited our Pakistani customers. With the first lucky draw, we believe we have made the promotion more exciting and look forward to greater participation in the second month."

Customers who wish to participate in the promotion can send money to Pakistan between these dates. The more transactions customers make, the better their chance of winning an Umrah ticket voucher or a Samsung Galaxy smartphone in the next lucky draw, happening on 25th April 2023. The promotion will last until April 22.

To view the list of winners of the first monthly draw click here: www.gccexchange.com/gcc-pakistan-promotion-first-monthly-draw-winners-announced

For more information, log on to www.gccexchange.com