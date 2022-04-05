Funko opens first international franchise store in Dubai

Funko Inc., a leading pop culture lifestyle brand announced that it has appointed Monkey Distribution as the first franchise operator catering to growing pop culture enthusiasts and Funko funatics in the Middle East. The store, owned and operated by Monkey Distribution, is located at the newly constructed Dubai Hills Mall and opened on April 2.

“The opening of Funko's first franchise location in the metropolitan city of Dubai is a significant step in expanding our channel network outside of the US. The growth we are experiencing across the world is indicative of the extraordinary demand for our products. By introducing stores outside of the US, we are creating a unique shopping destination for Funko fans and pop culture enthusiasts," said Andy Oddie, managing director, Funko EMEA.

As pop culture permeates across the globe, Funko fans and collectors will now have a must-see destination in the UAE. The new store at Dubai Hills Mall will offer visitors the opportunity to experience Funko products, including Pop!, GOLD, Loungefly and Funko Games. With a dedicated staff of pop culture experts, access to the world of Funko will be brought to an exciting new location.

"Pop culture enthusiasts are passionate about their fandom and seek ways to incorporate them into their daily lives. The new Funko store in Dubai Hills Mall will be a prized destination for fans from the region and around the world,” said Rajeev Babu, general manager, Emaar Malls.