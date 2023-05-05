FSC Mauritius approves ZaraFX's innovative technology with license authorisation

Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 5:14 PM

ZaraFX, the leading financial technology company has announced that it has obtained license authorisation from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius. The company is excited to expand its footprint in new markets and offer its high-tech financial services to customers in the region.

ZaraFX's mission is to provide its clients with innovative, reliable, and easy-to-use financial solutions. With a focus on developing new products and engaging deeply with its customers, the company is constantly expanding its portfolio of services. From forex trading and CFDs to online trading education and 24/7 customer support, ZaraFX offers a wide range of services that cater to the unique needs of its clients.

"We are delighted to have received license authorisation from the FSC Mauritius," said the spokesperson for ZaraFX. "Our market-leading technology capabilities, combined with our commitment to customer satisfaction, make us an ideal partner for clients looking to take their financial investments to the next level."

ZaraFX's cutting-edge technology is designed to simplify the trading experience, making it accessible to both novice and experienced traders. The company's online trading platform offers a range of advanced features, including real-time market data, customisable charts, and technical analysis tools. In addition, ZaraFX provides its clients with a comprehensive education centre that offers courses, webinars, and tutorials on various trading strategies and techniques.

With its new license authorisation from the FSC Mauritius, ZaraFX is well-positioned to expand its operations in the region and bring its world-class financial services to new clients. The company's commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction ensures that it will continue to be a trusted partner for clients seeking to achieve their financial goals.