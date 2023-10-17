Floward pledges 10 per cent of pink collection sales to support breast cancer patients

The campaign is a true testament to Floward’s dedication to impactful CSR and making a positive difference in the lives of its community members

Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 8:30 AM

Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK, has announced its partnership with multiple cancer organisations across all its countries of operation to provide support to breast cancer patients in commemoration of breast cancer awareness month.

On October 1, Floward launched its special 'Pink October' collection that includes a wide range of flowers and gifts with the aim to donate 10 per cent of its sales throughout the month of October to the different organisations it partnered with.

In conjunction with the Pink October collection, Floward also launched its digital campaign to further promote the collection and encourage more people to buy, which ultimately leads to a higher number of donations. Purchasing a gift from this collection goes beyond drawing a smile on the face of its recipient, but it also contributes to saving the lives of many breast cancer patients.

In Saudi Arabia, proceeds of the 'Pink October' collection will be donated to Zahra Association which is a charitable organisation that provides support to women suffering from breast cancer across the kingdom.

Meanwhile in the UAE, the proceeds will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation, a global healthcare philanthropic organisation dedicated to transforming lives by providing medical treatment to individuals unable to afford it.

In Jordan, the proceeds will be donated to The King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) that provides medical care and support to cancer patients and contributes to scientific research on this disease.

In Egypt, Floward will be donating its proceeds to Baheya Hospital, a specialised centre for breast cancer treatment that provides its services free of charge for all Egyptian women.

In Qatar, the proceeds will be donated to Qatar Cancer Society, in addition to sponsoring their charity gathering 'You Are Not Alone' that took place on October 1 in The Ned Doha. The event featured an engaging panel discussion, educational presentations, and a range of fundraising activities all united under the common goal of promoting the importance of early detection and research efforts in the fight against breast cancer.

In Kuwait, the proceeds will be donated to Al-Sidra Association. Additionally, Floward collaborated with the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) and gave away flower bouquets to patients at the Hussain Makki Juma Center on October 4. Floward also installed a huge pink ribbon made of flowers and decorated the bank’s premises with baskets of pink flowers. Floward will also be holding its annual flower arrangements workshop with Kuwait Cancer Control Center (KCCC) on October 16.

In Oman, Floward will be donating the collection’s proceeds to Oman Cancer Association in addition to distributing flowers at the Mall of Oman on October 13 as part of their collaboration. It will also be distributing flowers to cancer patients and their families at Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Centre (SQCCCRC) from October 15 until 19 to provide them with emotional support and celebrate survivors for overcoming the disease.

In Bahrain, the proceeds will go to Think Pink — Bahrain Cancer Society. Floward is also collaborating with Al Bilad newspaper to sponsor their Breast Cancer Awareness event taking place on October 14 at Oasis Mall. The event will feature a lecture promoting the importance of early detection, speeches from cancer survivors, and a flower arranging competition.

This campaign is a true testament to Floward’s dedication to impactful CSR and making a positive difference in the lives of its community members. With breast cancer being the most common type of cancer in the world, Floward was adamant on playing an impactful role in contributing to the ongoing fight against this disease.

Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

For more information, visit www.floward.com.