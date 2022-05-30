Finding greatest hits of the Eurovision song contest made simple

Published: Mon 30 May 2022, 5:13 PM Last updated: Mon 30 May 2022, 5:24 PM

No matter what defines your love for music, it will remain incomplete without Eurovision greatest hits. If you are political, even subconsciously, you will love music loaded with a political undertone. You don’t need to go anywhere to find your favourite Eurovision song contest hits when you have the interactive map of Europe.

The Eurovision contests have always been with political overtones, but in 2022 it touched a new high with the exclusion of Russia from the context. There was a strong wave in favour of Ukraine, and the winning song of the 66th Eurovision song contest ‘Stefania’ by Kalush Orchestra of Ukraine is a clear indicator of the strong support in favor of the war-torn country.

Political messaging might make the contest a little more controversial, but ultimately it is the love of music that brings millions of music enthusiasts to shows. Social media interactions suggest that the majority of the fans this year are from the younger age group. Participants from 52 countries gathered in Turin this year for the iconic Eurovision song contest championship title. The carnival of music is producing some of the greatest hits since 1956, like Domenico Modugno’s 'Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu' of 1958, 'Waterloo' by ABBA in 1974, 'Save your kisses for me' by Brotherhood of Man, 'Fly on the wings of love' by Olsen Brothers, and 'Hard Rock Hallelujah' by Lordi.

If you don't want politics to interfere with your love of music, you can check an interactive map of Europe with the list of countries and most popular songs. The country-specific most popular Eurovision songs ranked by percentage of maximum points makes it easier to dive deeper into the sea of greatest hits and let your nerves relive the moments of the glorious past.