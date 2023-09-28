Fadi Alsalem lists luxurious villa in Palm Jumeirah for Dh105 million

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 1:54 PM

A custom-made five-bedroom signature villa, situated on the prestigious Fronds of Palm Jumeirah, has been listed by esteemed private office advisor Fadi Alsalem of Engel and Völkers, with an asking price of Dh105 million. This luxurious residence is attracting interest from affluent buyers worldwide.

Exemplifying opulent living, the five-bedroom signature villa is nestled on the renowned Fronds of Palm Jumeirah, where sophistication meets extravagance. Spanning an impressive 12,500 sq ft, it offers breathtaking views of the Palm. Its close proximity to the iconic Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, World Trade Centre, JBR, and Dubai Marina, all just a few minutes' drive away, makes it an impeccable residential choice.

This villa boasts a wealth of luxurious features, including five ensuite bedrooms plus a children's room, a formal living room, two informal living areas, a laundry room, a dining room, two family seating areas, an internal elevator, an infinity pool, an outdoor jacuzzi, a private techno gym, an outdoor shower, an outdoor seating area, and four domestic helper's quarters. The sumptuous furniture is provided by B&B Italia and Poltrona Frau Italy.

Speaking at length about this property, Fadi expressed, “I firmly believe that exclusivity is a pivotal element in ensuring a luxurious experience for property buyers. This villa epitomises luxury, skillfully blending modern elegance with practicality, all while being complemented by the splendid surroundings of the Palm.”

Affluent buyers from around the globe are vying for the opportunity to acquire this lavish villa from Alsalem.

For more information about this luxury masterpiece, please get in touch with Fadi at: +971544866165 or email: Fadi.alsalem@engelvoelkers.com.