Eros’ bundled Ramadan deals

Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 3:26 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 3:47 PM

Eros is offering amazing deals and bundled offers primarily on home appliances and other gadgets across all its stores in the UAE and online. According to the leading retailer, shoppers have shown interest in buying smarter and time-saving gadgets and home appliances in preparation for this Ramadan season and Eid.

Therefore, UAE residents are also looking for the best deals and offer this holy month to get more out of less. To offer a more seamless and best shopping experience, EROS is giving great discounts on motor insurance and partner restaurants.

In addition, EROS has introduced various offers such as ‘postpay’ (buy now, pay later via their debit or credit card); zero per cent instalments for up to 24 months; 24 hours delivery and installation; and an extended warranty.

Shoppers can also exchange their old devices and get instant cash vouchers of up to Dh3,000 on the Samsung S22. The brand is offering free shipping across the emirates with a minimum purchase of Dh500.