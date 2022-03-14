Entrepreneur Nathan Lieberman makes the most of Miami real estate

By Deborah Blum Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 5:44 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 5:46 PM

While Miami has long gained international recognition for its wealth of luxury properties, the South Floridian real estate market truly came to a head amidst the covid-19 pandemic when buyers across the world flocked to the Magic City in droves for some much-needed R and R. Now, with experts predicting 2022 to bring an additional year of lucrative market activity to the metropolis, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty agent and long-time player in the Miami space Nathan Lieberman looks to achieve another banner year of personal real estate achievements, facilitating deals with the help of his decades of industry experience.

Lieberman first dove head-first into the Miami market nearly twenty years back when the real estate aficionado began acquiring and flipping properties in South Beach, right at the time of the area’s resurgence in popularity. After years of hard work and dedication, Lieberman’s deft navigation of South Floridian real estate bolstered his portfolio to encompass seventeen boutique hotels across the Miami metropolitan region. After handling both his properties’ purchase and development, Lieberman’s hands-on approach to his hotels’ post-acquisition management has given trademark attention to detail unmatched by large-scale hotel chains.

“For me, working in the business isn’t just a money grab,” said Lieberman. “I love looking at a project and figuring out how to put it together, how to make things work. Talking to people, making connections and helping people is genuinely what I love doing the most.”

In a recent pivot away from his boutique hotel empire, Lieberman has taken his extensive experience and lengthy Rolodex to ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, looking to translate his years in the trenches of property development into remunerative deals city-wide. Still, the burgeoning agent has ambitious goals in mind for his own personal dealings, with plans to add bar and dining components to his Metropole Hotel on Collins Avenue as well as add additional hotels to his portfolio. Given Miami’s mega-positive real estate market forecast for 2022, Lieberman’s industry success is only set to continue in the year to come.

To learn more about Nathan Lieberman, follow the real estate agent on Instagram or visit his website.