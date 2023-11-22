Emirati accomplishments celebrated with honorary degrees at HWUD's graduation ceremonies

Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, pro-chancellor of Heriot-Watt University in Dubai, conferring honorary degree to Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA).

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 7:15 PM

Heriot-Watt University Dubai marked outstanding Emirati accomplishments and valuable contributions to the nation by bestowing honorary degrees upon Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, president and CEO of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), as well as Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, former minister of climate change and environment, during the winter graduation ceremonies held in Dubai yesterday and today. Ahead of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) meeting in Dubai at the end of the month, both degrees were awarded in recognition of their outstanding contributions in the area of sustainability.

Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, pro-chancellor of Heriot-Watt University in Dubai, and Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, former minister of cimate change and environment.

The degrees were conferred by Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, pro-chancellor of Heriot-Watt University in Dubai, and chairperson and managing director of Dubai-based business conglomerate Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg said: “It brings me immense pleasure to see Heriot-Watt University honour two of my fellow Emiratis for their varied accomplishments in the areas of sustainability, climate change, community development, academia and government service. Both Sheikha Shamma and Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi are shining examples from different generations of how we can make meaningful impact in society and will serve as inspiring role models for future generations of Emiratis. With COP28 shortly taking place in Dubai, there could not be a better time to recognise and award their contributions to sustainability."

Professor Dame Heather McGregor, provost and vice-principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, along with Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, president and CEO of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA).

Close to 400 Heriot-Watt University graduands received their degrees, in ceremonies that celebrated their hard work and ambition.

Professor Dame Heather McGregor, provost, and vice principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, expressed her pride in the graduands, saying, "Graduation marks a remarkable milestone, the culmination of years of hard work, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. As you stand poised to step into a future ripe with potential, I urge you to carry forth the legacy and values of this institution with pride, take on new challenges with confidence and make a positive impact on the world. I am also delighted that our graduands have been able to hear from our two honorary graduates Sheikha Shamma and Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi. Their achievements are a reminder of the potential for individuals to shape the future through their actions and ideas and they serve as an inspiration to all the graduating students."

