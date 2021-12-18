Emirates Mars Mission launches Planet X

There were 160 teams who made it to the final and out of the seven finalists, International Academic school (IAS) team won the first place in the whole of the UAE.

Emirates Mars Mission, in partnership with Dubai Airshow 2021, recently launched Planet X — a new nationwide competition. Over the course of two months, contestants built, coded and designed robots for deep space exploration, in preparation for the competition.

The main challenge took place during the Dubai Airshow, where high school and university students participated to create ground and aerial robots for reconnaissance missions on Planet X. Shayan Abbas and Tahamid Hussein won the first place in the competition.

A ceremony was also conducted were Shayan, Hussein, and their mentor Muhammad Malik, head department of ICT in IAS, Ian McNiff, director of schools, Athena education and Vidhya, head of student services, Athena Education, were present to congratulate the boys on their performance.