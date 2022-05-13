Dubizzle takes a stand against pet adoption and online fraud

Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 3:20 PM

Since the onset of the pandemic, pet adoption has seen a boom and with that a new form of pet fraud soliciting the sale of non existing animals through accounts attributed to K9 Friends and RAK Animal Welfare started doing the rounds. Animal lovers and carers use Dubizzle to re-home and re-house animals looking to find their forever homes. The selling of animals is prohibited and against the law in the UAE and to combat any type of fraud concerning innocent lives, Dubizzle has entered into a strategic partnership with K9 Friends and RAK Animal Welfare. As a part of this initiative, Dubizzle now allows registered animal shelters access to free certified accounts with featured listings from K9 Friends and RAK Animal Welfare.

Well-known animal rights advocate, Neil Anderson from Homely Petz has also been helping the team at Dubizzle and supported them by connecting the team with K9 Friends and RAK Animal Welfare.

Commenting on the initiative, Sahar Khan, director of marketing, Dubizzle, said: “This partnership will help pet lovers find their companions in a more transparent and authentic manner through reliable adoption centres that are deeply committed to animal welfare. Such partnerships are extremely valuable and will help us serve the community as the UAE’s largest online classified platform and make it a safer and transparent place to unite buyers and sellers.”

To help protect the community, Dubizzle is working with Emirates Post to help spread awareness of online fraud that claims to use postal services to deceive its intended victims. In line with their efforts to continuously combat online fraud, Dubizzle is also upgrading its security systems to ensure users are no longer directed to phishing websites. The team will also be introducing new services such as the ‘Hide my number’ option to protect customer details.