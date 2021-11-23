Dr Gregory Crichlow lists top three transformative approaches to facial rejuvenation

Facial rejuvenation treatments are extremely popular cosmetic procedures because these treatments restore a person’s youthful glow. Because of their extreme popularity, several methods, techniques, and trends for facial rejuvenation have been developed over the years. These treatments have also varied depending on one’s concept of beauty or what perceived flaw a client wants to ‘correct.’

For Dr Gregory Crichlow, the Caribbean’s top aesthetic plastic surgeon, facial rejuvenation in modern times can be summed up in three transformative approaches that guarantee successful and consistent results for any of his clients at AvantBlue Aesthetics.

Natural is back

“Natural facial rejuvenation treatments went out of style back in the 90s, but it’s finally making a well-deserved comeback,” says Dr Crichlow. Everyone wants to look better and younger, but not everyone is interested in going under the knife to achieve their desired results; even Hollywood celebrities prefer more natural methods in facial rejuvenation to feel beautiful and balanced at the same time, and a more natural, elegant end-point of their results rather than a ‘Botoxed Hollywood Look’.

As a client-focused aesthetics company, AvantBlue face centre devotes an entire department to natural facial rejuvenation solutions. This is known as their medical spa or simply MedSpa, which offers a multiplicity of top-grade, premium injectables that address clients’ specific issues. Among these injectables include Botox, dysport, and xeomin, which all work to eliminate wrinkles, deep lines, and even crow’s feet at the corners of one’s eyes.

Moreover, Dr Crichlow and his team use a combination of advanced fillers, like radiesse and bellafill, that focus on specific parts of the face to achieve the best possible results.

It’s not just about Botox and fillers

While Botox and other dermal fillers are still some of the most popular options when it comes to facial rejuvenation, Dr Crichlow says the practice of making people look younger is not just about that. Such treatments are about rejuvenating and restoring every anatomical and physiological component of the face, from healthy facial bones to quality skincare and quality lifestyle.

That’s why, at AvantBlue, Dr Crichlow has introduced the Blue Cell(R) Regenerative Technology that is becoming popular not only for aesthetic purposes but also for pain management, injury and joint healing, anti-aging, and for the restoration of energy levels and general well-being. This cutting-edge therapy uses a client’s own blood platelets and stem-cell rich autologous nano-fat to accelerate tissue repair and collagen production, among other things.

Thinking long-term

Finally, Dr Crichlow says that the one thing that can guarantee the success of any facial rejuvenation treatment (or any aesthetic treatment for that matter) is thinking long-term. For this to happen, clinics must be prepared to push their limits in serving their clients’ needs. Developing a meaningful relationship with a client is also essential so that clients stay loyal. Simultaneously, the medical team gets more and more information on how to best serve their patients. Thinking long-term isn’t just for the benefit of the company and its profits; it’s also about making sure that excellent results last and that the client truly has benefits that can positively impact their lives.

Facial rejuvenation is just one of the varieties of aesthetic services that can be done at any cosmetic surgery company. For anyone who wants to look their best, doing proper research is necessary if they’re thinking about making specific changes to their body, and they should only trust someone who has enough skills and experience to back up their claims, just like Dr Crichlow.