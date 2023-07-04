Dr Bu Abdullah: Strengthening UAE-India relations through collaboration and friendship

Dr Bu Abdullah, an eminent figure from the UAE, has played a vital role in fostering strong ties between the UAE and India

His visits to various Indian cities and interactions with prominent Indian political figures have facilitated collaborations, enhanced mutual understanding, and strengthened the friendship between the two nations. Let us explore the notable events and accomplishments of Dr Abdullah during his visits to India, highlighting his commitment to improving infrastructure, honouring cultural ties, and promoting friendship.

During his visit to Delhi, Dr Abdullah had the privilege of meeting Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India. Discussions centred around collaborating with an international construction company from Dubai to enhance and construct highways and roads in India. This effort aims to leverage the modern skills and expertise of the Dubai-based company, contributing to India's infrastructure development and improving commuting facilities.

Dr Abdullah also served as the chief guest at the Mera Tiranga Mera Abhiman Programme in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The programme aimed to set a Guinness World Record by forming an 11 km human chain of more than 15,000 students holding a 14 km tricolour flag of India. This demonstrated Dr Abdullah's respect for Indian culture and his commitment to fostering national pride among citizens.

His meetings with notable Indian leaders were equally significant. He expressed gratitude for being hosted by Shri Ramesh Bais, governor of Jharkhand, and staying at the esteemed Raj Bhavan. These encounters strengthened diplomatic ties, fostered cultural understanding, and further solidified the bond between the UAE and India. Dr Abdullah also had the privilege of meeting Shri Anandiben Patel, the current governor of Uttar Pradesh, on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birthday, deepening the bilateral relationship.

Recognition for his support to the Indian community came when Dr Abdullah was awarded at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The prestigious accolade was presented by actor and politician Manoj Tiwari, acknowledging Dr Abdullah's outstanding services and contributions. This recognition further emphasised his commitment to fostering goodwill between the UAE and India.

Dr Abdullah's attendance as a special guest at the National Atal Award 2022 in New Delhi showcased his respect for India's leaders and dedication to strengthening bilateral relations. On this occasion, he received the prestigious Atal Samman Award for the second time, symbolising his exceptional contributions and unwavering support.

During his visit to Pune, Dr Abdullah had the opportunity to meet the former President of India, Pratibha Patil. He presented a memento from the UAE, symbolising friendship and solidarity between the two nations. This gesture deepened the cultural exchange and fostered a stronger bond between the UAE and India.

In a poignant tribute, D Abdullah was invited as a special guest by the Maharashtra Police Boys Sanghatana to commemorate the martyrs of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. This event, held at the Gateway of India, paid tribute to the sacrifices made by these heroes and highlighted the solidarity between the UAE and India.

Dr Abdullah's visits to India have not only contributed to infrastructure development and collaboration but have also fostered cultural exchange honoured Indian leaders, and paid tribute to the country's heroes. His commitment to strengthening UAE-India relations through friendship, collaboration, and mutual respect exemplifies the significance of international partnerships and the potential for continued growth between these two nations.

