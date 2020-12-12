Dobuyme.com making strides
Since its launch in early October, Dobuyme.com has grown by leaps and bounds.
It continues to offer its buying and selling platform completely free to its users to get the best prices without any added costs. Buyers can search for items in their neighbourhood, choosing from multiple categories such as properties, cars, home and living, jobs and communities.
Covering a wide audience across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the GCC, Dobuyme.com aims to become the number one buying and selling network in the Middle East.
“As a service provider, we continue to improve the site regularly to keep it user-friendly, whilst also adapting it to the changing behaviour of buyers and sellers.” says Ahmed Alliusie, CEO of Dobuyme.com.
Dobuyme is a local company and a member of the Sheikh Mohammed SME Business Entrepreneurs.
