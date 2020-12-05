District One reveals winner of waterfront apartment

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One, part of the master development Meydan, recently announced Mohammad Sadegh Sihawi as the winner of its Dh1.2 million waterfront one-bedroom apartment from a month-long promotion held by District One.

The winner was chosen in a raffle draw and announced during a virtual event conducted by Kris Fade, a popular radio presenter in Dubai. The event was attended by Guurpal Singh, vice-president of finance, sales and project operations at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One; Yousuf Al Hashimi, deputy executive director at the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (Rera); Dr Mahmoud AlBurai, senior consultant at Rera; and Rashid Al Marri, an official from the Department of Economic Development.

Sihawi said: “I am very blessed to be winning this glorious apartment, I can’t believe it! I have initially invested in District One because I love the project and it is an amazing place to live in. To know that I won this apartment, is just extra happiness.”

Singh said: “We are glad that we were able to run this exclusive promotion through these challenging times. And are pleased to see the response we have received towards this campaign from around the world, which shows the participants’ enthusiasm to be a part of our esteemed community.”