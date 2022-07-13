Dingtone to strengthen privacy protection and anti-fraud operation

Wed 13 Jul 2022

In our day-to-day lives, we communicate with tons of people from our smartphones, and it's difficult to keep control over your data security because fraudsters and hackers can violate your data using your details. Dingtone, a calling and texting application, is making efforts to give users a safe space for their communication.

As an online phone service provider, Dingtone is bringing revolutionary change to the way we communicate with people. To give you an idea, Dingtone is a free text app that allows you to send SMS messages, videos, and images to other Dingtone users. Users can also call any mobile or landline without any charge. Additionally, Dingtone allows its users to get phone numbers to call and text in more than 200 countries.

Millions of users appreciate Dingtone, and now the application is making its way to India to protect and create a safe space for online communication. The app aims to help users protect their data from fraudsters. Tiger Liu, vice president — product, Dingtone, said: "Dingtone uses a variety of security measures to protect its users' data. For example, all communication between the app and Diongtone's servers is encrypted."

What's the problem with the common method of calling?

Nowadays, many people face the same problem of sales and customer calls. Every two of eight is a call from a company or a fraudster that you don't know, and it holds a probability of you getting cyber attacked. As per research, there is a huge surge of cyber attacks and data breaches in 2021, and as cyber security is enhancing its way to make it stronger, fraudsters and hackers are finding more illegal ways to damage or hack your data.

Data is a crucial element, and hackers try to connect through smartphones and take out personal information, which gives them an easy hand in hacking data. Card numbers, date of birth, and other personal details are some of the major information which can get tracked using traditional ways of communication.

Using an external application with complex and unique technology to protect your data from fraudsters can solve the problem. Benson Guo, director — growth marketing at Dingtone, said: "Using Dingtone, where privacy is valued and protected, you can easily have a conversation with anyone throughout the world with your identity kept anonymous and encrypted."

Things to know about Dingtone

Dingtone is an application that offers you a different phone number just by registering the application, as it fulfils the need to call anyone reliably for free. Dingtone gives users a free local number which helps them connect with people by using the internet, and it's easy to get an international number, such as a US phone number, without changing sim cards and numbers.

Dingtone allows users to make international calls without any hidden charges or contracts. All you need to do is choose a number and start calling or texting anyone.Dingtone solves many problems by building a bridge not to buy sim cards and by using the internet to connect with people globally.

Founded in 2012, Dingtone has gained millions of users worldwide, and now it's making its way to India to protect Indian users from fraudsters and scanners.

How does Dingtone protect users' privacy?

"Dingtone application is created to contribute to the privacy of communication and protect user data," Guo shared. The application holds down everything to privacy concerns and gives a safe space to communicate without the high cost.

Dingtone doesn't collect any data from its users, and if you're below 13, your basic information wouldn't be required. Dingtone uses different methods to protect its user's data and allows you to call anonymously, which keeps your identity private. The best part about Dingtone is you don't need to keep up with any other applications or hacks.

How does Dingtone help you not to get scammed?

Dingtone uses advanced technology to ensure the safety and security of data, and by using them, it gets easy to detect any suspicious activity and take action against it.

The operating system of Dingtone is strong enough to give you a safe experience for your conversation without any disturbing signs. Dingtone is committed to the privacy and safety of users as it provides total protection for calling and messaging.

Using a different phone number will keep you away from fraudsters, and no one will be able to track your activities. Also, users can use the application for different purposes. There will be no scam and cyber calls assisted to the number as you can use it individually for your benefits.

Dingtone app is available via www.dingtone.me/, App Store, and Google Play Store.

Ammar Tarique is the strategist executive at Teamology.