Dada Saheb Phalke icon award films (DPIAF) hosts Miss and Mrs India and Dubai Cultural International Fashion Show

Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 4:02 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 4:04 PM

DPIAF will be hosting a Miss and Mrs India and Dubai Cultural International Fashion show on July 27 at Habtoor Grand Resort, Dubai. The show will highlight the culture of the 28 states of India and the seven Emirates of the UAE and will portray the beautiful partnership between the two countries.

Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, popularly known as Dadasaheb Phalke, was an Indian producer-director-screenwriter, known as 'the father of Indian cinema'. His debut film, Raja Harishchandra, was the first Indian movie released in 1913 and is now known as India's first full-length feature film.

Speaking about this initiative, Kalyanji Jana, founder of DPIAF, said: "DPIAF along with Parshottam Rupala, the cabinet Minister of Rajya Sabha, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State of Rural Development and Steel of India, Ramdas Athawale, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment India, Gopal Shetty, Member of Parliament from Mumbai, India, along with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) will be making a statue of Dada Saheb Phalke in Mumbai, where many famous stars in Bollywood would be there for the unveiling."

Further speaking about the show, Jana said: "After the 109 years of existence of Bollywood, we are doing the award and a fashion show in Dubai that will make the history of its own. We are recognising the contributions of Dadasahed Phalke to the Indian film industry that has helped Bollywood to grow."

He further added: "We are bringing a unique fashion show to the UAE, which will reflect the partnership between the two countries — India and the UAE. This would be the first time in the world where the tourism and culture of two countries will come together through the medium of fashion."

Jana also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout his journey for making DPIAF possible. He said: " I would like to thank the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Bu Abdullah, chairman, Bu Abdullah Group Of Companies, my elder sister and a great designer Shrishti Tiwari, my wife Ankita Jana whose support has helped me become who I am today.