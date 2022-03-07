CryptoBiz to launch its operations in Dubai, eyes at global expansion through a robust ecosystem

Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 4:03 PM

India’s fastest growing crypto exchange platform, CryptoBiz is all set to launch its operations in Dubai to attract new business as regional economic competition heats up. With the launch, the platform aims to cater to the rising crypto demands and set its footprint across global horizons.

CryptoBiz, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, said in a statement that it intends to assist the development of virtual assets and regulations in Dubai.

Rahul Rathod, founder, CryptoBiz, said: “We are pleased to launch our operations across the biggest crypto hub in the world. The goal is to expand and cater to the ever-growing crypto industry through a robust platform and fair market. We are currently working on some other products centred around the crypto and NFT market.”

The platform also informed that they are planning to set up their office at the crypto wing in DMCC, the UAE's leading ecosystem for cryptographic, blockchain, and distributed ledger technologies.

Led by Rathod, a veteran of the cryptocurrency and blockchain sphere, CryptoBiz offers an institutional-grade trading platform that caters to the needs of not just experienced traders, but also novices who’d like to make an entry in the crypto-space. The platform through its integrated mobile applications ensure seamless trading experience for customers.

Emerging as a key player that allows decentralised apps to be developed and new tokens to be created, CryptoBiz allows you to get rid of intermediaries and allows new altcoins and tokens to be launched on its blockchain. Moreover, it provides the possibility of creating decentralised applications that traders can easily use for trading.

The team mentions that CryptoBiz Exchange is a by-product of years of research and hard work. Their team dived into the most cutting-edge exchange technologies and latest blockchain developments in order to create and develop the exchange. With this, the exchange supports a massive number of users and through the most popular cryptocurrencies – BTC, USDT and others.

Aside from advanced technological aspects, the exchange also boasts of three core values. These values are security, convenience, and transparency. The team aims to keep applying these values as they provide their exchange services to their users.

CryptoBiz also strictly adheres to AML and MLTFPA regulations, with its extensive KYC protocols including a verification of the user’s photo ID and proof of address. In fact, the exchange also abides by local regulations, with CryptoBiz restricting any use of its services from prohibited jurisdictions. The platform has also introduced plans to launch its upcoming NFT marketplace that is soon going to explode in the upcoming months. Apart from this, they are also coming up with CryptoBiz staking, which is a smart investment programme for crypto enthusiasts. Having said that, the platform eyes at mass level penetration of this technology and has put mechanisms to ensure that these disruptions are seamlessly fitted and made available in the new ecosystem fuelled by Gen-Z.