Crescent Enterprises hosts Columbia Business School Students

Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 1:01 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 1:20 PM

Crescent Enterprises welcomed 30 MBA students from New York-based Columbia University Business School (CBS) as part of an educational trip to increase the students’ understanding of the local business landscape. The programme, which took place at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, is the first since the onset of the pandemic.

The students were allowed to hear from and interact with senior leadership from Crescent Enterprises. Representatives delivered presentations on the company’s rise from a regional entity to a global diversified conglomerate and its diversification strategies from ports and logistics to venture capital and incubation. Leadership also emphasised Crescent Enterprises’ commitment to advancing global best practices in sustainability and corporate governance. Students had the opportunity to discuss a range of topics, across business and culture, with senior leadership and recent graduate hires across the organisation.

Pierre Yared, professor of international business and vice dean for executive education at Columbia Business School said: “We are pleased to reconvene our programme with Crescent Enterprises, with our first visit to the UAE since 2019.

He further added: "The visit has, yet again, proven to be invaluable for our students, providing them with an opportunity to learn first-hand about the business landscape within the region, as well as about the robust diversification strategies that played a role in the growth of this global company.”

Neeraj Agrawal, executive director at Crescent Enterprises, remarked: “We are delighted to, once again, welcome the CBS students to the UAE. It is refreshing to engage with the MBA students and share knowledge and expertise on the cultural values that underpin our business in the UAE. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with CBS and wish the students, the business leaders of tomorrow, every success.”

Since 2015, Crescent Enterprises has collaborated with the School to welcome over 150 students, encourage diverse talent, bridge divides, and strengthen economic, academic, and socio-cultural exchange.