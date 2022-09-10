Chef Piedade Fernandes vies for first place at World Paella Day Cup

He excels at catering and running activities that promote his special skills like the paella championships and Spanish-themed dining events

Published: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 12:22 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 12:46 PM

Seville’s Tapas Bar at Wafi City marked the international stage by hosting the semi-finals of the World Paella Day Cup. Chef Piedade Fernandes is the only participant from the UAE to have achieved the coveted status in the history of this competition, and will be fighting for top ranking on September 20. Fernandes hails from India and traded his passion for football for the love of Spanish cuisine when he joined the Wafi Restaurants’ team 22 years ago.

He excels at catering and running activities that promote his special skills like the paella championships and Spanish-themed dining events. The selected finalists will be invited to come to Valencia for three days of immersion in the culture of paella, with visits to the Huerta de València, the rice fields of the Albufera Natural Park, the Central Market and a paella factory among others.