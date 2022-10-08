Charles & Keith collaborates with both on exclusive line

by Anam Khan Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

Charles & Keith has teamed up with Paris-based independent footwear brand both — known for its unique use of rubber in its designs — to create an exclusive collection. Centred around 90’s punk vibes and urban-chic streetwear aesthetics, the collection takes a contemporary spin on the art of imperfection. Inspired by the ancient Japanese art form of Kintsugi — a traditional method of utilising gold to mend cracks in ceramics or to bind broken pieces together, a metaphor for embracing flaws and imperfections — the effect adopted here, reiterates the function of the accessories.

The collection is available in three colours: black, white, and a unique print featuring gold marble foil overlaid on a lemon-yellow background, specially designed by both. Traditional Chelsea boot and chunky loafer silhouettes have been reimagined in a new form with both’s experimental curved rubber soles.

“The blending of our brands’ sensibilities was very natural. Innovation and experimentation form the backbone of our design ethos, and we have a strong collaborative spirit in our roots, as active players in the global creative circuit,” said Fredie Stevens, design director of Charles & Keith. “With both’s expertise and one-of-a-kind rubber technique, we tapped on each other’s strengths to push the boundaries on design and translate this material into a contemporary collection we hope our wearers will love,” he added.