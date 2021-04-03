Charles & Keith launches artistic experience for the holy month

Filed on April 3, 2021 | Last updated on April 4, 2021 at 08.49 pm

This year, in commemoration of the holy month of Ramadan, Charles & Keith GCC has worked collectively with multiple talents to create an exquisite motif inspired by the theme of peacefulness, represented in three words, consciousness, simplicity and contentment.

A quintessence of creative get-togethers, the campaign features a writer crafting a poem from three meaningful words interpreted into a beautiful piece of calligraphy by artist Wissam Shawkat to highlight the beauty and simplicity of creation central to this special holiday.

The calligraphy will be brought to life through an intricate pendant necklace gift-with-purchase representing the themes, and a unique window and packaging design to create an immersive artistic experience complementing Charles & Keith’s Ramadan 2021 collection.

Designed to reflect the value of purity and the essence of giving back, the collection features luxurious satin, sparkling faux gemstones and a beautiful palette of jewel tones that includes blue, turquoise and maroon that will see you through this festival of hope and renewal in impeccable style.

Standout designs include a range of striking structured bags exclusive to the UAE, a light blue satin mule adorned with a round gem embellishment and sculptural-heeled sandals in rich maroon.

This GCC Ramadan 2021 campaign and collection would be available in stores on April 10.