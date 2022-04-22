Celebrate Earth Day with Samsonite

Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 10:08 AM

Leading brand, Samsonite is celebrating Earth day by displaying its iconic sustainable range 'Magnum Eco' which is crafted with recycled plastic waste, such as yoghurt cups and plastic bottles. 'Magnum Eco' is Samsonite’s first global launch of a suitcase made with post-consumer recycled plastic giving waste a second life and reducing the use of virgin materials. Thanks to its Recyclex material technology, the shells are composed of recycled polypropylene (PP)* and fabric inside is made from recycled PET bottles (For example, the large size uses recycled plastic waste equivalent to 483 yoghurt cups and 14 plastic bottles). This is just the beginning of Samsonite’s sustainable journey. Despite the covid-19 pandemic, Samsonite is committed to reaching sustainability milestones, supporting its people, suppliers, communities, and planet, while continuing to deliver innovative products for their customers.