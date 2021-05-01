- EVENTS
CCL Vietnam joins hands with AJRP Malaysia
In line with its vision to be a trusted global healthcare partner — CCL in Vietnam has ventured into an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement, leading to a joint venture, with AJRP Malaysia — a global healthcare conglomerate.
The contract was signed recently by Jaudat Amin, business head of CCL Southeast Asia, and D S Jamil Bidin, CEO of AJRP Malaysia.
CCL envisions meeting everyday health, nutrition, home and personal care needs of a billion people in developing countries — making them happy, feel good and get more out of life. To be able to do so, it aspires to be trusted global healthcare partners, offering unique solutions for all stages of life.
CCL has a legacy of over 50 years, with a global footprint in 22 countries and counting. It specialises in pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, food and nutrition and digital health products. Its strategic partner have a proven track record of over 70 years, operating in healthcare, life sciences, food and beverage, oil and gas and the automotive sector. Together, they aim to bring quality life products to their consumers and contribute towards strengthening the global consumer healthcare portfolio in the region.
KT Network
