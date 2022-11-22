Castrol Lubricants wins two Effie (MENA) awards for ‘Portraits of Change’ dedicated to mechanics

Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 3:51 PM

Castrol Lubricants took mechanics from being unseen and gave them the biggest frame in the world — The Dubai Frame — to see themselves as heroes.

Castrol Lubricants created an Augmented Reality (AR) photo exhibit that pays tribute to these mechanics. During the campaign, Castrol in UAE partnered with Influencers, Media and, more importantly, the consumers to continue the conversation on social media, posting the mechanics portraits and treating our consumers to behind-the-scenes videos of the making of Castrol’s ‘Portraits of Change’: each of them giving an intimate look at mechanics whom our consumers had never truly seen before.

Castrol is changing how consumers see these mechanics, forever.