Canada welcomes IT and software professionals

Published: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 10:01 AM Last updated: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 10:13 AM

For the first time, Calgary Economic Development (CED) in association with Y-AXIS Middle East, the world’s largest immigration consultants, held an online job fair. The objective of this career fair is to help IT and software professionals interested in moving to Calgary, Canada, to get suitable jobs. The virtual job fair will be held between July 10 to 25.

Candidates looking for career opportunities in Calgary, Canada, can connect with several employers with 1000s of job vacancies. IT and software professionals can utilise this great opportunity to work and settle down in Canada.

Who can apply?

Individuals with in-demand skills can apply and once shortlisted can attend job interviews with Canadian employers. Job seekers looking for job opportunities in Canada can apply while openings are still available. Interested people can get in touch with Y-Axis and check their eligibility. This is a free job fair and there are no charges to apply for it. Jobs are not guaranteed and are at the discretion of the employer. Y-Axis also does not charge a placement fee.

Chance to work in Canada

Candidates seeking career growth and development can get benefit from this job fair. Applicants with work experience in particular occupations can apply for jobs from outside Canada.

Click here to apply now.