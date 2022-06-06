Business Mentorship grooms a new generation of leaders in the UAE

The ways that people learn and absorb information has slowly been changing overtime. The immediate access to the online sphere has allowed for a greater speed in knowledge absorption, as well as the chance to further understand everyday topics. In turn, people can explore different opportunities and interests of theirs, and follow those that are on similar paths. It has opened a whole other realm of education that surpasses the classroom, and better reflects one’s interests and desires. In other words, the internet opens doorways to a wealth of information, knowledge, and educational resources, increasing opportunities for learning in and beyond the classroom.

Therefore, a greater freedom has come with being able to obtain information with such ease. A study by OpenMind BBVA explored the ways in which the Internet has affected learning, and the first prominent aspect was “the potential of the Internet to offer individual learners increased freedom from the physical limitations of the real world.” Now people don’t have to rely on the physical environment as much to be able to spread and gather information. Along with this, the internet dramatically personalised the ways in which people learn – thereby making education a far more individually determined process than was previously the case. With the combination of these effects, there has been a greater freedom achieved in how people pursue their passions, conduct their business, and communicate with each other.

While younger generations are growing up with this digital environment, they have adapted to the different resources and tools at hand to escape normal nine to five jobs and constrained lifestyles. They are seeking financial freedom and flexibility in their work and objectives. However, pursuing this lifestyle requires motivation and inspiration to get there. It also requires having the right insight and advice from those that have found success in similar realms and mindsets.

Utilising social media can be a good way to have that daily dose of motivation that can become a tool for maintenance and commitment towards success. An Instagram account that aims to serve this role to its followers is Business Mentorship. Their focus is to gather content to be able to spread messages and information that relates to those who are striving for professional success.

Youth in Dubai and across the UAE today are able to make a brand out of themselves and their interests if they dedicate their efforts to it, in which any business-related advance can become applicable. More so, having a driven mentality in general can affect one’s lifestyle in the long run, making way for healthier mindsets.

Business Mentorship aims to be an account that can help in that growth process in whatever endeavour a person might have. With the possibilities being endless, taking information that varies from all different aspects of life can most definitely find its application as you move forward. While it can be hard to stay committed to long term goals, having resources like Business Mentorship can help you find that daily reminder that keeps you moving forward.