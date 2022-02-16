Bricks N Woods and AKGVG Group launches its flagship office with Nora Fatehi

Bricks and Woods, leading Dubai-based real estate consultants and advisors, has announced the establishment of a new flagship in Business Bay, one of Dubai's most fashionable residential and business districts.
Nora Fatehi the Dilbar star will officially inaugurate the new Bricks and Woods office on Thursday, February 17, which will be housed in Business Bay's tallest structure, Ubora Tower. The new office spreads over 7000 sq. ft and has a breath-taking 360-degree view of the Dubai Skyline. This office will be BnW’s additional workspace, other than offices in Dubai, New Delhi (India), London (UK) and Canada.
Speaking about the expansion Ankur Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Bricks and Woods, said: “This exemplifies our brand's strategic expansion, which I'm confident will continue given the vast investment potential of Dubai's real estate market. This is just the beginning, and through future collaborations, we hope to expand our footprint in the UAE and around the world. This new office is the first of several significant successes for Bnw in 2022"
This year, the company plans to build two more offices Internationally in Kenya and the other in France.
