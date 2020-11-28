Blue Ocean Academy offers free professional training for UAE nationals
In order to give a further boost to the government’s efforts to quickly revive the economy and to celebrate the upcoming 49th National Day, Blue Ocean Academy is once again offering UAE Nationals a chance to apply for free courses to become certified professionals. This allows students to learn from industry experts and earn international certification to become more valuable for their organisations.
The training is beneficial for those looking to be a certified chain professional/manager, purchasing manager, international commercial contracts manager sourcing manager, lean management professional, human resource professional/manager, office administrator, six sigma green belt/black belt, and shipping and freight forwarding.
“This is a great opportunity for the people in the UAE to get certified in their profession and earn an international certification. Professional training and certification can certainly help them to perform better at workplace or find exciting job opportunities,” said Dr Sathya Menon, CEO of Blue Ocean Academy.
Students also have the advantage of learning from their homes or offices as the Academy is offering live and interactive virtual sessions. The online training sessions offer personalised learning experience and interactivity. To date, nearly 10,000 students have attended Blue Ocean Academy’s online training sessions and free webinars on industry-specific topics.UAE nationals can enrol themselves for the courses as well as nominate others in their circle.
While training is offered free of cost, the students will have to pay the examination fee to the concerned international certification body. The last date for registration is December 5, 2020.
