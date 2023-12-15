Big Borders Sale: A year-end carnival of savings and joy

Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 4:51 PM

As the year draws to a close, the festive spirit is in the air, and what better way to celebrate the season than by indulging in a shopping extravaganza that promises not just savings but an unforgettable experience for the whole family? The much-anticipated 'Big Borders Sale' is set to turn the mundane act of shopping into a festive carnival, creating a magical atmosphere for families to come together and make lasting memories.

Running from December 20 to December 31, the Big Borders Sale is not just another sale; it's a grand event, a celebration of both Christmas and the approaching New Year. Borders, the renowned bookstore and stationery heaven, is pulling out all the stops to make this sale an immersive experience for its patrons.

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner, Al Maya Group, said: "This is not just an ordinary sale but a celebration of books and literature. We believe that books have the power to educate, enlighten, and entertain individuals from all walks of life. Borders is renowned for its wide collection of books in various genres, toys, stationery, popular brand Smiggle items and Paperchase. We invite everyone to come and explore the world of books, toys, stationery, etc. and take advantage of the amazing deals, we are offering. At Al Maya Group, we believe that books are the gateway to knowledge, and we are proud to be a part of this journey for our customers through this sale."

The highlight of the Big Borders Sale is, of course, the incredible discounts offered across a wide array of products. From bestselling books to captivating toys and essential stationery, shoppers can enjoy jaw-dropping discounts of up to 75 per cent. It's the perfect opportunity to stock up on holiday gifts, upgrade your personal library, or find that perfect toy to bring joy to a child's face.

What sets the Big Borders Sale apart is the emphasis on creating a festive ambiance that goes beyond the traditional retail experience. Picture this – families strolling through a wonderland of discounted treasures, children laughing and playing, and the aroma of delicious food wafting through the air.

Dubai Studio City, the venue partner, will transform into a carnival, featuring open-air bouncing castles by Funky Monkey, that will undoubtedly be a hit with the younger crowd. Parents can watch their children's faces light up with joy as they navigate through an array of kids' fun activities, ensuring that every member of the family has a delightful time.

Beyond the exciting shopping deals and play areas, Big Borders Sale caters to your taste buds with a diverse range of food options. From gourmet snacks to festive treats, the culinary offerings at the event will be a delight for food enthusiasts. Families can come together, enjoy a meal, and soak in the festive atmosphere.

The Big Borders Sale is more than a shopping spree; it's a community celebration. It's an opportunity for neighbours to connect, families to bond, and friends to share in the joy of the season. With a calendar that spans both Christmas and New Year, Borders is not just offering products; it's creating an experience that transcends the boundaries of a typical retail event.

So mark your calendars and make your way to the Big Borders Sale. Join us in transforming the act of shopping into a memorable event for the whole family. Experience the joy of finding the perfect gifts, the thrill of incredible discounts, and the warmth of celebrating the holiday season with loved ones. Big Borders Sale is not just a sale; it's a festival of savings and joy that you won't want to miss!