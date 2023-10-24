belsio HRMS launches exclusive limited-time offer to empower SMEs and start-ups

Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM

belsio HRMS, a distinguished provider of advanced human resource management systems (HRMS), has announced a time-limited offer targeted at start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UAE. The offer allows up to five personnel from qualifying entities to access the complete suite of features within belsio HRMS, without financial obligation.

For many small businesses, the absence of a robust HRMS poses significant challenges. From manual data management to cumbersome payroll processes, the lack of an efficient HR solution often hinders the growth and success of these enterprises. belsio HRMS recognises this struggle and is committed to providing a solution that helps start-ups and SMEs to overcome these obstacles.

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the growth and success of SMEs and start-ups, belsio HRMS recognises the challenges these businesses face, particularly in managing human resources efficiently. The limited-time scheme supports these organisations by providing them access to belsio HRMS's comprehensive HR solutions. Yet when the free trial period ends, belsio HRMS is still affordable compared to other HRMS products on the market.

Key features of belsio HRMS that businesses can benefit from:

In a business environment where compliance, efficiency, and employee satisfaction are paramount, belsio HRMS emerges as a beacon of innovation. The advanced features cater to the specific needs of UAE businesses, aligning seamlessly with the regulatory guidelines laid out by key entities in the region.

Streamlined Payroll Processing: Navigating the nuances of payroll compliance in the UAE is simplified with Belsio HRMS. The system ensures diligent adherence to the guidelines set forth by MOHRE (Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation), aligning with Labour Law Authority regulations and the Wages Protection System.

Transparent Leave Management: Leave management, a critical aspect of HR, is seamlessly addressed by belsio HRMS. The system complies with local regulations from MOHRE, ensuring that businesses effortlessly manage leave requests while adhering to the stipulations of the Labour Law Authority.

Streamlined Recruitment Processes: Efficient recruitment is the backbone of organisational success, and belsio HRMS is designed to streamline these processes in accordance with the guidelines.

Compliance Assurance: Compliance is a cornerstone of effective HR management, and Belsio HRMS takes this seriously. Aligned with the directives of MOHRE and the Labour Law Authority, the system ensures that businesses maintain the highest standards of compliance effortlessly.

Employee Self-Service (ESS) Portal: This user-friendly interface offers employees access to personal information, leave balances, and more, enhancing employee engagement and reducing HR administrative tasks.

Time and Attendance Tracking: Efficiently manage employee attendance, working hours, and leave requests. Belsio HRMS simplifies time tracking, reducing the administrative burden on businesses.

Hamza Batraoui, founder and CEO of belsio HRMS, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, stating, "At belsio, we understand the critical role that efficient HR management plays in the success of SMEs and start-ups. Our goal is to assist these businesses by giving them access to top-notch HRMS features that can streamline their operations and drive growth. This special offer reflects our commitment to supporting the entrepreneurial spirit and fostering the success of small and medium-sized enterprises."

How to avail the offer:

Signing up for belsio HRMS is a seamless process designed to empower businesses on their journey to optimised human resource management. Whether you prefer a do-it-yourself approach or seek expert assistance for tailored configurations, the process is straightforward and user-friendly.

To embark on this transformative HR experience, you can follow these steps:

Visit the dedicated sign-up portal at https://app.belsiohrms.io/Account/Signup.

Follow the intuitive steps to create your account and unlock the full suite of Belsio HRMS features.

Take control of your HR processes quickly, customising the system to align with your organisational needs.

You can also contact the dedicated support at belsiohrms@belsons.ae, and they will assist you in configuring belsio HRMS to ensure it seamlessly integrates with your unique business requirements.