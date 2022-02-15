Bella Coffee - One of the fastest-growing coffee companies in the UAE

Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world and its consumption is constantly on the rise.

The United Arab Emirates’ consumption is no different; it has one of the most developed coffee markets in the region. The country's coffee culture is distinct and multicultural, introducing a mix of traditional and modern ways of consuming coffee because of the country's fast-rising expatriate community.

This is reflected by the presence of over 4,000 coffee and tea houses across the Emirates, with one in every five adults drinking coffee regularly according to Euromonitor International.

This, in turn, required the creation of a local coffee company to meet the growing Demand and diverse consumption habits; thus, Bella Coffee was born.

Today, Bella Coffee, which has been in business for 17 years, is one of the UAE's fastest-growing coffee companies.

The company specializes in importing the finest coffee beans and coffee machines from Italy and offering customized coffee solutions for offices, hotels, medical centres, banks, etc.

In addition, Bella Coffee’s exceptional after-sales service, as well as its competitive prices, distinguish the company and propel it forward, to an extent that the company witnessed over 100 per cent increase in sales between 2019 and 2021 despite the pandemic.

This demonstrates that nothing can stand in the way of a company with a vision to offer the best products, premium service, reasonable prices while keeping its customers’ best interests at heart.

