BCC Group plans to earmark more funds for CSR initiatives

Amjad Sithara, founder and chairman, BCC Group International handing over the key of newly constructed house 'Snehaveedu'.

Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 11:59 AM

Sharjah-based BCC Group International, one of the largest manpower supply service companies and a major player in the construction sector in the UAE, has decided to enhance its philanthropic and charity activities as part of the Group’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Amjad Sithara, founder and chairman at BCC Group International, said that he will earmark a major portion of his earnings for helping the needy in the society, especially for the homeless, medical and educational needs. For this mission, the chairman is planning to set up a charitable trust and endowment with a sizeable corpus for the purpose of reaching out help to the poor in need of housing, medical treatment and educational help. He said: "I consider it my duty to give back to the society by reaching out help to the really deserving members of our society irrespective of nationality, colour or creed."

Housewarming ceremony

He celebrated the first birthday of his daughter, Ayirah Malika Amjad by handing over a house constructed at a cost of INR 2.5 million (Dh116,000) to a poor family at Mayyil in the Kannur district of Kerala. The key was presented jointly by Sithara and his wife Marjana Amjad at his residence Sithara Mansion at Mayyil.

Sithara, who has been showing exemplary empathy and philanthropy towards the unfortunate members of the society, is a first generation entrepreneur who has built a successful business through sheer hard work and business acumen in a short span of time.

BCC Group International is already a major player in the construction industry with a headcount of 5,000 workers, comprising highly skilled technicians, engineering professionals and skilled manpower.

The Group has recently embarked on a major expansion into real estate development, facility management and online manpower supply services after successfully diversifying its activities into construction, interior fitout, transport services and IT services. BCC, operating in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India, is also looking at expanding operations to other parts of the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region.

