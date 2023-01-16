Aurion’s Syam P Prabhu bags Pravasi Bharathi Karma Shresta award

Syam P Prabhu, founder and managing director receiving the Pravasi Bharathi Karma Shresta Award 2023 from Hamad Abdulla Alhebsi, vice-consul at Consulate General of the UAE in Kerala

Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 6:34 PM

Syam P Prabhu, founder and managing director at Aurion Business Consultants recently received the Pravasi Bharathi Karma Shresta Award 2023 instituted by the National Council of India (NRI) and Pravasi Bharathi Bulletin. The award is given away every year for remarkable acheivements of Indian diaspora spread over the world.

Aurion is a business consulting company engaged in bringing huge number of global investors in the UAE for setting up their businesses. The prestigious award was handed over by Hamad Abdulla Alhebsi, vice-consul at Consulate General of the UAE in Kerala in a function held at Trivandrum.

The function was attended by several political and cultural dignitaries of the state. The vice-consul congratulated Prabhu for his relentless work in the past 15 years. Earlier in 2018, Asiaone Ltd awarded Aurion as the best brand in Middle East from India in the ‘Consulting’ category.