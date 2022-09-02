AURION celebrates 15th anniversary

Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 3:47 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 4:49 PM

The 15th anniversary of AURION Business Consultants was celebrated with pomp and splendour along with Consultants Conclave and cultural fest to entertain the guests. The event was inaugurated by Syam P Prabhu, the founder and managing director of Aurion.

Aurion clientele, outsourced staff, and associates based in the UK and India watched the program through live streaming. “AURION is built on its motto of trust, excellence, and delivery of services. The success of AURION is attributed to the knowledgeable professionals handling each assignment,” said Prabhu.

The journey of AURION started in 2007 at Sharjah Airport International Free Zone with minimum investment and setup. It has served the UAE for the past 15 years by bringing investors from other parts of the world and incorporating their business within UAE.

A ‘Consultant Conclave-2022’ was conducted where a team of consultants discussed the future of the Free Trade Zone Business in the UAE. The conclave discussed the modus operandi of free zones operating in other parts of the world and drafted a white paper on improving free zone business in the UAE. It was opined that there would be a sudden surge of investors into the UAE free zones by the year end. The free zone-related business consultants and agents should be prepared to handle the huge number of investors.

The highlight of the event was giving away the ‘Best Performer Awards’ to the employees of AURION. Employees of various functionalities and Head of the Departments received the award from Prabhu . The recipients of the awards were applauded by the guests and the awardees were quoted saying it instils great confidence in them to work innovatively and productively always.

The cultural fest was a magnificent show with musicians, bharatnatyam dancers, and vocalists. The show was enriched by the famous singer Ananthalakshmi from India and instrumental musician Sree Varshini. The musical evening was well enjoyed by the guests and they were enthralled by the performance of the artists.

The event was concluded with a message from the founder to focus on the quality of service provided to the clients. The talk also threw light on how a company must maintain its customer relations along with operational efficiency.