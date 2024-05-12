IPL 2024: Bengaluru win five in row to keep playoff hopes alive

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Cameron Green (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs. — AFP

Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 10:49 PM

Rajat Patidar's attacking fifty and inspired bowling set up Royal Challengers Bengaluru's fifth straight win to improve their IPL playoff hopes with a 47-run thrashing of Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Bengaluru posted 187-9 after Cameron Green hit an unbeaten 24-ball 32 and bowlers then combined to bowl out Delhi for 140 in 19.1 overs at their home M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bengaluru, who moved to fifth, have mounted a late charge to make the playoffs but will need to win their last league match and other results to go in their favour to be in the top four.

Delhi slipped to sixth and go into their final match with 12 points. Bengaluru have also 12 points from 13 matches, but boast a better run-rate.

"Brilliant, we put in some good performances and I'm really pleased. It's just confidence," Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis said.

"First half of the season, things didn't quite come together and from that batting perspective and bowling perspective we have been able to put it together now."

The top four teams will make the play-offs with the final on May 26 in Chennai.

Star batsman Virat Kohli took charge after he smashed 27 off 13 balls to lay the foundation of Bengaluru's total in a match where Delhi missed skipper Rishabh Pant, who was suspended after a slow over-rate offence.

Kohli remains the leading batsman this season with 661 runs including one century and five half-tons.

Patidar, who hit 52, soon took control in a 88-run stand with England batsman Will Jacks, who smashed 41, before a late charge by Green.

Delhi faltered in their chase after they lost David Warner for one off left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh.

Left-arm quick Yash Dayal took down Abishek Porel and then ran out Jake Fraser-McGurk in successive balls and soon Delhi slipped to 30-4.

Stand-in-skipper Axar Patel put up a fight with his 57 off 39 balls but fell to Dayal in the 16th over and the wheels came off the chase.

Australia's Green took a wicket and ran out Tristan Stubbs to add to his batting cameo and was named player of the match for the first time this season.

"Obviously, great game. We found form in the last few games, couldn't win initially. but we were still in the hunt," Green said.

"So many high scores (in the tournament), we needed to come and take early wickets, we did that today. Wicket was amazing, there was something in for everyone.

"Thankfully, no dew. I got enough time in India to get used to these conditions, there is a bit more in it for bowlers, Chinnaswamy is a small ground but there is help for bowlers."

Meanwhile Delhi stand-in captain Patel rued the early setbacks in the chase.

"When your main players are run out and you lose four in powerplay, you're chasing the game," said Patel. "Anything can happen (in the race to the play-offs), but we haven't thought that far ahead."

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 187/9 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 52, Will Jacks 41, Cameron Green 32 not out; Rasikh Dar Salam 2/23)

Delhi Capitals 140 all out in 19.1 overs (Axar Patel 57, Shai Hope 29, Jake Fraser-McGurk 21; Yash Dayal 3/20, Lockie Ferguson 2/23).

Monday's match:

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Ahmedabad

6 pm UAE Time

